Wounds producing a low volume of exudate benefit from the addition of moisture in the form of a hydrocolloid gel covered by a semi-occlusive dressing. Options for more exudative wounds include polyurethane foam, which forms a gelatinous layer on contact with wound exudate, maintaining moisture. Heavily exudative wounds risk strike-through and then bacterial contamination through the dressing, and so a second highly absorbent layer on top (for example, a children’s nappy) or commercially available foam dressings with superabsorbers can be helpful. Negative pressure wound therapy devices are also excellent at removing exudate and have other beneficial properties in stimulating the development of granulation tissue in those wounds that need it.