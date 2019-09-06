6 Sept 2019
In the first monthly <em>VBJ</em> podcast, editor James Westgate speaks to Liz Barton, creator of the Vetsnet resource hub and co-founder of the WellVet Weekend.
Liz Barton.
In the first VBJ monthly podcast, editor James Westgate speaks to Liz Barton, creator of the Vetsnet resource hub and co-founder of the WellVet Weekend
A qualified vet with experience in mixed, referral and small animal practice, Liz speaks candidly about juggling work with a young family, diversifying her career and the need for more female leaders.
It’s a fascinating story of one woman’s search for personal and professional fulfilment.