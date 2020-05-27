27 May 2020
VBJ First Opinions, Ep 10: Thom Jenkins discusses PetsApp
PetsApp CEO Thom Jenkins explains how this adaptable digital platform can provide a secure base for any veterinary practice to weather the current economic storm and build for a brighter future.
Thom Jenkins
PetsApp is a digital platform that has already helped hundreds of practices increase client engagement and generate extra revenue.
An app-based total telemedicine solution offering video consults, payment processing capabilities, role-based text chat and much more, PetsApp is truly transformative tech.
Record numbers of UK practices are turning to telemedicine1 due to ongoing coronavirus restrictions and innovative but intuitive tools such as PetsApp have been the key for many in making it happen.
Thom Jenkins is a qualified vet and co-founder and CEO of PetsApp, a mobile-first veterinary telemedicine platform enabling veterinary clinics to offer text chat and video consultations to pet owners.
He is chair of VetForum, an international series of B2B veterinary sector events and serves as an advisor to YLD – one of London’s fastest growing software engineering and design consultancies.