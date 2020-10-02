2 Oct 2020
VBJ First Opinions, Ep 12: discussions in disruption with Anthony Chadwick
VBJ is delighted to be joined by Anthony Chadwick – a good friend of the publication and a well-known face across the UK veterinary profession, and beyond, through his work with The Webinar Vet.
A qualified veterinary surgeon, business owner and entrepreneur, Anthony Chadwick is a man once described by VBJ’s James Westgate as “the veterinary sector’s own disruptor-in-chief”.
Let’s hope he’s not going to be too disruptive today…