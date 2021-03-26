26 Mar 2021
This episode of VBJ First Opinions sees VBJ editor James Westgate joined by David Babington, business development director for veterinary CPD provider Improve International.
David Babington was one of the co-founders of Improve back in 1998, and since that time he has seen a lot of change in the CPD sector – but probably nothing like he’s seen over the past year.
In this month’s episode, David chats with James about all things CPD and, in particular, how his company has transitioned and pivoted over the last 12 months of the coronavirus pandemic.