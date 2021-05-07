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7 May 2021

VBJ First Opinions, Ep 14: Craig Bennett on sustainable leadership

This episode of First Opinions sees VBJ editor James Westgate joined by Craig Bennett, chief executive officer at The Wildlife Trusts and keynote speaker at the 2021 VMG-SPVS Virtual Congress.

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James Westgate

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VBJ First Opinions, Ep 14: Craig Bennett on sustainable leadership

Craig Bennett. Image © Peter Jinman.

To promote the upcoming VMG-SPVS Virtual Congress (13-14 may), VBJ sat down with chief executive officer at The Wildlife Trusts Craig Bennett.

Craig will be opening congress at 9am on 13 May and he spoke to James Westgate for a sneak preview of some of his key messages and themes.