23 Jul 2021
Welcome to the second part of “Bridging the Gap’ – a special two-part VBJ First Opinions podcast in association with the Society of Practising Veterinary Surgeons (SPVS).
Recorded as part of an ongoing initiative to highlight the benefits of SPVS membership for those just starting out on their careers, the first episode focused on some of the barriers to career progression and diversification that face young vets.
This second instalment takes a look at some of the solutions and how SPVS can help vets at all stages in their careers across a range of issues – from EMS and emerging technologies to leadership and legals.