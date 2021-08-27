27 Aug 2021
VBJ First Opinions, Ep 17: Talking tech with Paul May
VBJ editor James Westgate talks to Paul May, digital product manager at MWI Animal Health UK, about the increasing importance of technology in the role of veterinary practice.
In this edition of the VBJ First Opinions podcast, editor James Westgate discusses technology and the way it has impacted on the UK veterinary sector – with a particular focus on how it helped transform the way veterinary professionals worked throughout the coronavirus pandemic, and how those changes may impact on the future of veterinary practice.
On the line with him is Paul May, digital product manager at MWI Animal Health UK, provider of innovative animal health solutions to veterinary practices across the United Kingdom.