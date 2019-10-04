4 Oct 2019
VBJ First Opinions, Ep 2: Tech – where does the vet fit in?
James Westgate is joined in the First Opinions studio by James Andrews – a qualified veterinary surgeon and CEO of wearable pet tech firm, Felcana.
James discusses developments in the world of wearable pet tech and the potential impact of telemedicine on the profession, before asking: where does the vet fit in..?
James Andrews is a qualified vet who worked in small animal practice before working as a management consultant across various sectors; including mining, financial services and shipping.
In 2015 James founded pioneering pet tech start-up Felcana, which helps owners listen to their pet while empowering vets with data, analysis and tools to treat disease more effectively.