1 Nov 2019
James Westgate is joined in the First Opinions studio by Alan Robinson, a qualified vet and, for many, the godfather veterinary business.
For the past two decades, Alan Robinson’s consultancy, Vet Dynamics, has helped more than 1,000 independent practices become happier, healthier and more profitable places to work.
Alan cares passionately about independent practice and believes it is these practices that are crucial for the health of the UK’s entire veterinary sector.
Here Alan shares his rich catalogue of stories and explains why independent practice owners must stick together to thrive in an uncertain future…