10 Dec 2019
VBJ First Opinions, Ep 4: Ebony Escalona and Pete Wedderburn at London Vet Show
Gathering in the Vet Times podcast booth during London Vet Show 2019, VBJ editor James Westgate catches up with Ebony Escalona – founder of Vets: Stay, Go, Diversify – and popular veterinary journalist and broadcaster “Pete the Vet”.
The group discusses online veterinary communities, the breaking of “social contracts”, the concept of offering staff unlimited paid holidays, and the importance of achieving a suitable work-life balance.
Ebony Escalona is a GP vet, vet-med educator, speaker and mentor. She is also founder of Vets: Stay, Go, Diversify (V:GSD), a global online support platform providing a free, independent and safe exchange of information between veterinary professionals, with the mission to support peer-to-peer career inspiration.
Visit www.vsgd.co for further information on V:GSD and its work.
Pete Wedderburn is a practising small animal vet and well-known journalist, writing and broadcasting about animal welfare and behaviour and pet health.
Visit www.petethevet.com to read Pete’s extensive series of 800+ blogs and articles, or to check out his regular radio podcast.