23 Jan 2020
VBJ First Opinions, Ep 5: Hitting the streets with Jade Statt
In 2017, StreetVet began as nothing more than an idea. Three years later, that idea has grown into what can only be described as a phenomenon.
StreetVet co-founder Jade Statt.
Now a registered charity, StreetVet operates out of 16 cities across the UK and has more than 600 volunteers who have provided vital veterinary care for the pets of homeless people in desperate need.
Listen to founder Jade Statt describe how StreetVet has had a profound effect on the lives of everyone involved…