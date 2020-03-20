20 Mar 2020
VBJ editor James Westgate talks to sleep expert Mike Farquhar about the importance of a good night's kip, the dangers of sleep deprivation, and how to figure out exactly how much you need...
Sleep expert, Dr Mike Farquhar.
Today we’re going to be talking sleep… or, rather, lack of it.
Now, it’s a fact – and numerous surveys have backed this up – that most of us, with our busy modern lives, simply aren’t getting enough shut-eye. So we’re delighted to be joined by sleep expert, Dr Mike Farquhar.
Dr Mike is a consultant in children’s sleep medicine at the Evelina London Children’s Hospital, and he’s here to talk about the problem of lack of sleep and, perhaps more importantly, what you can do about it.
Dr Mike Farquhar trained in general paediatrics, respiratory paediatrics and sleep medicine in Glasgow, Nottingham, Sydney and London, and took up his current post in 2012.
He can be found on Twitter @DrMikeFarquhar, where he regularly tweets about sleep-related issues affecting children and young people, as well as the importance of acknowledging the impact of workplace fatigue, and more general sleep issues.