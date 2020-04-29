29 Apr 2020
The Lockdown Lowdown is a Zoom interview series in which VBJ editor James Westgate talks to business experts to discover how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting the veterinary profession.
Alison Lambert talks to James Westgate in VBJ’s first Lockdown Lowdown.
In this first episode, Onswitch founder Alison Lambert discusses what practice owners can do in the short, medium and long term to ensure their businesses weather the storm of COVID-19.
VBJ’s Lockdown Lowdown is primarily a video interview series, conducted via Zoom and posted to our Facebook and YouTube channels – watch it here.
A Yorkshire farmer’s daughter, Alison qualified from Liverpool University in 1989. She worked in practice for several years before pursuing a career with Hills Pet Nutrition and MARS, discovering the customer experience passion that her award-winning company, Onswitch, is renowned for today. Established in 2001, Onswitch promotes customer-centred practice so pets, horses and livestock receive better care; providing research, marketing, CPD and business consultancy with an effective, innovative, straight-talking and client-led approach.
Alison is Honorary Associate Professor at Nottingham University’s School of Veterinary Medicine and Science. She is published widely, regularly speaks at key international veterinary congresses and events, and was given the AVA’s Veterinary Business Thought Leader award in 2019.