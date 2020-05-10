10 May 2020
In the second episode of Lockdown Lowdown, Vet Dynamics director Alan Robinson offers tips for people trying to “instil order into the chaos” that coronavirus has cast our lives and businesses.
Talking with VBJ editor James Westgate, Alan Robinson discusses what the results of various professional surveys say about the impact COVID-19 is having across the veterinary sector, how to ensure your practice remains healthy, and how to approach bringing staff back from furlough.
VBJ’s Lockdown Lowdown is primarily a video interview series, conducted via Zoom and posted to our Facebook and YouTube channels – watch it here.
Alan Robinson is a vet who owned a successful mixed practice for more than 20 years. He is now a director of Vet Dynamics – a business consultancy established to help independent practice owners improve performance and quality of life in and out of practice.
Vet Dynamics provides tailored resources for practice performance, business intelligence, leadership and culture, and team engagement.