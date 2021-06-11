11 Jun 2021
Welcome to the first part of a special VBJ First Opinions podcast in association with SPVS – the Society of Practising Veterinary Surgeons.
As part of an ongoing initiative to highlight the benefits of SPVS membership for those just starting out on their careers, VBJ editor James Westgate hosted a panel discussion featuring three younger vets and three SPVS board members with decades of experience between them.
Called “Bridging the Gap’, these ground-breaking discussions form a two-part podcast series.
This first part focuses on some of the barriers to career progression and diversification that face young vets and how SPVS can help overcome them, while the second instalment goes on to look at some of the solutions and how SPVS can help vets at all stages in their careers across a range of issues – from EMS and emerging technologies to leadership and legals.
We’d like to thank Leigh-Anne Brown, Ben Sweeney and Vicki Farbon from SPVS as well as Holly Sutton, Nat Morris and Alice Varney for their time and their input into a project we hope will help other young vets find their way in the wonderful world of veterinary business.