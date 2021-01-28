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28 Jan 2021

VN Times Podcast, Ep 12: VN Happy Hour 3 – Clinics and campaigns: leading the way

Following on from the monster success of our first two events, we were delighted to lift the winter blues and blow away the cobwebs by hosting Vet Nurse Happy Hour version 3 on 28 January.

James Westgate, Rachael Buzzel

Job Title
VN Times Podcast, Ep 12: VN Happy Hour 3 – Clinics and campaigns: leading the way

January’s online event saw Lacey Pitcher in the lead interview slot, followed by a panel discussion with a team of expert speakers (Kirsty Cavill, Gisela Luckhurst and Helen Manning), hand picked to offer the latest insights into the best ways of making nurse led clinics work in your practice.

Hear these interview highlights in this podcast, or relive the full event in video format, including the breakout sessions with Holly from Vetfit and our own daring duo, Lee and Nikki.