25 Mar 2021
<em>VN Times’</em> feel-good “power hour” returned for a spring well-being special to celebrate “The magic of veterinary nursing“, as well as the usual mix of cash giveaways, live challenges and kitchen mayhem.
VN Happy Hour 4.0 saw vet nurse, writer, educator and leading blogger Jane Davidson feature in our main interview to discuss her perspective on physical and mental well-being, before joining our expert panel for a broader debate on some of the big issues in the veterinary nursing profession.
RVN panellists Aoife Smith, Elle Payne, Jane Davidson, Zara Livingstone and veterinary nurse-turned personal trainer Adam Robinson – all leading experts in their fields of well-being and health – answered delegates’ questions on well-being and shared the day-to-day magic moments that make being an RVN a job like no other.