4 Jun 2021
VN Times Podcast, Ep 16: VN Happy Hour 5 – senior pets: caring for ‘golden oldies’
VN Times Happy Hour returned for its fifth outing, with May’s event focusing on senior pets and sponsored by Animalcare.
On 27 May 2021, VN Happy Hour 5 – sponsored by AnimalCare – focused on the topic of senior pets.
Hosted, as usual, by Vet Times editor James Westgate and VN Times editor Rachael Buzzel, the evening featured a lead interview with RVN Kirsty Cavill and an expert panel comprising Nicola Lakeman and Emma Gerrard.