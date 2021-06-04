Register

Login

NewsClinicalJobs

Search Articles & More

Vet Times logo

Vets

All Vets newsSmall animalLivestockEquineExoticWork and well-beingInternational

Vet Nursing

All Vet Nursing newsSmall animalLivestockEquineExoticWork and well-beingOpinion

Business

All Business newsHuman resourcesBig 6SustainabilityFinanceDigitalPractice profilesPractice developments

Media

VideosPodcastsDigital EditionCrossword

4 Jun 2021

VN Times Podcast, Ep 16: VN Happy Hour 5 – senior pets: caring for ‘golden oldies’

VN Times Happy Hour returned for its fifth outing, with May’s event focusing on senior pets and sponsored by Animalcare.

James Westgate, Rachael Buzzel

Job Title
VN Times Podcast, Ep 16: VN Happy Hour 5 – senior pets: caring for ‘golden oldies’

On 27 May 2021, VN Happy Hour 5 – sponsored by AnimalCare – focused on the topic of senior pets.

Hosted, as usual, by Vet Times editor James Westgate and VN Times editor Rachael Buzzel, the evening featured a lead interview with RVN Kirsty Cavill and an expert panel comprising Nicola Lakeman and Emma Gerrard.

VN Happy Hour 5 was sponsored by Animalcare