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14 Dec 2020

VN Times Extra: VN Happy Hour 2.0

Following the monster success of our first VN Happy Hour event, we decided to do it all over again... our second event took place on 26 November 2020.

James Westgate, Rachael Buzzel

Job Title
VN Times Extra: VN Happy Hour 2.0

For those that missed the event, however, this podcast includes “Exotic encounters: from lizards to llamas” – our big interview with VN Council chair and leading exotics nurse, Matt Rendle.

Also, contained is “Owning your future”, our panel discussion featuring Tom Reilly, Emma Eve-Raw and Matt Rendle, all offering advice on how to diversify your nursing career.