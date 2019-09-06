6 Sept 2019
Listen in to hear how Matt Rendle forged a career as an RVN, worked in one of the UK’s most iconic zoos, developed an interest in wildlife and exotics and went on to care for everything, from ants to elephants.
VN council chairperson Matthew Rendle.
As a boy with an interest in animals, Matt Rendle was given two options by his careers advisor: be a farmer – or work in an abattoir. Not quite what he had in mind (but those were the 1980s for you).
Thankfully, he didn’t heed the advice and went his own way.