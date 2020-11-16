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16 Nov 2020

VN Times Podcast, Ep 10: Caroline Peacock on Pet Blood Bank UK

VN Times editor Rachael Buzzel is joined by RVN and veterinary manager at Pet Blood Bank UK (PBBUK) Caroline Peacock.

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Rachael Buzzel

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VN Times Podcast, Ep 10: Caroline Peacock on Pet Blood Bank UK

Caroline Peacock, Pet Blood Bank UK.

Caroline tells us all about her work with the UK charity set up to support vets by providing a blood service for pets, and the vital role of the VN in its work.

To find out more about how you can get involved with the charity, read “Pet Blood Bank: how VNs can help” in the November 2020 issue of VN Times.