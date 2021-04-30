30 Apr 2021
<em>VN Times</em> editor Rachael Buzzel is joined by RVN Molly Fiander to chat about life as a locum, coping through COVID-19, and her love for helping VNs find/rediscover their passion and get the most out of their qualification.
Molly Fiander, locum RVN
Molly qualified as a vet nurse in 2017, but has had a huge passion for animal welfare since she was a little girl. In 2018 she “fell” into locum life, but hasn’t looked back.
Molly is passionate about teaching other veterinary professionals about locuming and improving the standard of care across the industry.
She built her own consultancy business to help vets and VNs thrive as locums.