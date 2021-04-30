30 Apr 2021

VN Times Podcast, Ep 14: Life as a locum RVN, with Molly Fiander

<em>VN Times</em> editor Rachael Buzzel is joined by RVN Molly Fiander to chat about life as a locum, coping through COVID-19, and her love for helping VNs find/rediscover their passion and get the most out of their qualification.

Rachael Buzzel Job Title Share

Molly Fiander, locum RVN