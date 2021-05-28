28 May 2021
<em>VN Times</em> editor Rachael Buzzel sits down with RVN and university lecturer Amanda Curtis to discuss wound care, management and the VN’s role in this complicated process.
RVN Amanda Curtis.
There are a lot of factors to consider when it comes to wound care and it is important vet nurses understand what can go wrong when caring for these injuries.
Amanda Curtis talks us through the process and, in particular, how to keep a step ahead of the sometimes tricky biofilms.
Essity is a leading global hygiene and health company, dedicated to improving well-being through its products and solutions, essentials for everyday life. Best known in the veterinary market for key brands such as Soffban and Tensoplast, Essity is excited to introduce the Advanced Wound Care range through its Cutimed and Leukomed product portfolios.
Visit www.essity.com to find out more.
Amanda Curtis began her veterinary nursing career in late 2006 working for a small animal hospital. She has worked in a variety of clinical settings, including the Queen Mother Hospital at the RVC as an emergency and critical care nurse in the ECC department.
She is a lecturer of veterinary nursing for the Coleg Gwent part of The University of South Wales and out of hours weekend lead nurse for Valley Veterinary Hospital in Cardiff.
Outside of clinical practice, Amanda writes for the The Veterinary Nurse Journal and sits on the editorial board. She is also studying for a Bachelor of Science in health science, and looks to use this degree alongside her veterinary nursing to create a one health approach to her practice.
Amanda is a BVNA regional representative for the South West Wales region and is running for BVNA council this year.