9 Jul 2021
<em>VN Times</em> editor Rachael Buzzel is joined by RVN and manager of the Linnaeus Veterinary Nursing Post Registration Programme, Sophie Venables.
The Veterinary Nursing Post Registration Programme launched in early 2020, but Linnaeus had to think fast and adapt as COVID hit and the nation was thrust into its first national lockdown.
Sophie talks us through the first year of the programme and how, though it was not what they expected, they have learned from it and plan for future cohorts.
For more information on the programme and how to apply for the March 2022 cohort, email [email protected] or visit the Linnaeus website.
During Sophie’s career she has worked as an RVN in a variety of clinical settings to cover primary care, charity and referral clinics. Throughout these roles, she has always had a passion for education and development of veterinary nurses.
While working at Wear Referrals part time, Sophie commuted to the University of Bristol for the remainder of the week as a veterinary nursing clinical demonstrator. Here she was involved in the design and implementation of veterinary nursing clinical rotations at Langford Small Animal Hospital, as well as being responsible for supporting students during their six-month rotations.
Sophie joined Linnaeus as one of two Veterinary Nursing Post Registration Programme Managers in January 2020. Within this role she supports 0 to 12 month post registration RVNs make their transition from student to veterinary nurse.