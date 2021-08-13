13 Aug 2021
VN Times Podcast, Ep 19: Happy Hour 7 – dentistry special
July 2021’s VN Happy Hour, sponsored by Bought by Many, was a dentistry special.
If you haven’t attended one of our VN Happy Hour virtual events yet, you’re missing out. It’s a “power hour” packed with fun, laughter, top tips, prizes, and talks with fantastic and talented panellists.
This month we were joined by RVNs Claire Harrison, Claire Bloor and Nicola Lakeman, each of whom expertly answered a number of dentistry-related questions submitted by delegates.