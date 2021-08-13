Register

Login

NewsClinicalJobs

Search Articles & More

Vet Times logo

Vets

All Vets newsSmall animalLivestockEquineExoticWork and well-beingInternational

Vet Nursing

All Vet Nursing newsSmall animalLivestockEquineExoticWork and well-beingOpinion

Business

All Business newsHuman resourcesBig 6SustainabilityFinanceDigitalPractice profilesPractice developments

Media

VideosPodcastsDigital EditionCrossword

13 Aug 2021

VN Times Podcast, Ep 19: Happy Hour 7 – dentistry special

July 2021’s VN Happy Hour, sponsored by Bought by Many, was a dentistry special.

James Westgate, Rachael Buzzel

Job Title
VN Times Podcast, Ep 19: Happy Hour 7 – dentistry special

If you haven’t attended one of our VN Happy Hour virtual events yet, you’re missing out. It’s a “power hour” packed with fun, laughter, top tips, prizes, and talks with fantastic and talented panellists.

This month we were joined by RVNs Claire Harrison, Claire Bloor and Nicola Lakeman, each of whom expertly answered a number of dentistry-related questions submitted by delegates.