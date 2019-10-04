4 Oct 2019
VN Times Podcast, Ep 2: Kate Atkin – Overcoming impostor chatter
More than two-thirds of people experience the impostor phenomenon at some point in their lives – so how can they overcome this oft-debilitating emotional experience?
Step forward Kate Atkin – who will explore the concept in her keynote lecture at BVNA Congress and offer tips on how to manage it.
Ahead of congress, Kate discusses how she discovered the phenomenon while studying for a master’s in applied positive psychology, her experiences with the “impostor chatter”, and how VNs can tackle it in practice.