31 Aug 2021
VN Times Podcast, Ep 20: Alex Taylor on the BVNA’s chronic illness campaign
<em>Congress Times</em> editor Tom Jackson talks to BVNA junior vice-president Alex Taylor about the association’s chronic illness campaign.
A two-month campaign by the BVNA is aiming to create a better environment for – and a better understanding of – the challenges faced by veterinary nurses who suffer from a chronic illness or condition.
The campaign is being led by BVNA junior vice-president Alex Taylor, who joined the VN Times Podcast to discuss its objectives – chief of which is the creation of a digital toolkit to support VNs, and help practices in developing protocols and supporting their staff.
BIOGRAPHY
Alex Taylor qualified as a nurse in 1997 and has worked in both first opinion and referral practice. She is especially interested in feline nursing and has completed the International Society of Feline Medicine (ISFM) feline nursing certificate and diploma, as well as the ISFM Advanced Certificate in Feline Behaviour.
Alex works as a locum RVN and runs her own company, The Cat Nurse, where she offers CPD about feline nursing and behaviour. She also volunteers for her local Cats Protection branch.
A BVNA council member since October 2018, Alex is 2020-21 junior vice-president and will become president at BVNA Congress in October.