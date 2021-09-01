1 Sept 2021
<em>Congress Times</em> editor Tom Jackson talks to BVNA president Jo Oakden about the theme of her year at the association’s helm: sustainability.
Sustainability has been the theme of Jo Oakden’s year as president of the BVNA – and this increasingly important topic dominates the agenda for BVNA Congress, which returns to Telford International Centre from 2 to 4 October following its hiatus last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In this special episode of the VN Times Podcast, Jo explains why she chose sustainability as her theme, how the four pillars – human, social, economic and environmental – are equally important in ensuring a sustainable veterinary profession, and what she hopes delegates take away from congress.
Since graduating from the RVC in 2008, Jo Oakden has worked in a variety of small animal and mixed veterinary practice. She has also completed the Certificate in Feline Nursing, and the Certificate in Canine and Feline Veterinary Nutrition.
Jo has worked with the BVNA as a regional co-ordinator since 2014 and was elected on to BVNA council in 2017. She is the BVNA president for 2020-21.
Outside of the BVNA, Jo joined VetPartners as business support manager in August 2021, having previously been practice manager at Vets4Pets Leicester Central.