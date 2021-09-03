3 Sept 2021
This month we were joined by RVNs Linda Ryan, Elle Boden and Zoe Blake, who expertly answered delegates’ behaviour-related questions.
August’s VN Happy Hour – sponsored by Bought By Many – was all about behaviour, and how VNs can support owners of pets with behavioural problems and the importance of “fear free” methods for handling pets in a clinical setting.
Whether you weren’t able to join us on the 26 August or simply want to listen to our fantastic guest speakers again, we have you covered.
This month we were joined by RVNs Linda Ryan, Elle Boden and Zoe Blake, who expertly answered delegates’ behaviour-related questions.
Zoom threw some technical gremlins our way, so we apologise for the drop in audio during the panel session. Linda, Elle and Zoe are happy for you to contact them via their social media channels should you want to speak to them in more detail about their answers.
There were so many great resources mentioned on the night, so here they all are for you to look through: