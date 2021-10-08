8 Oct 2021
This month we were joined by RVNs Lacey Pitcher, Jane Davidson and Polly May Mewse, who answered delegates’ questions on the tricky topic of brachycephalic breed health.
VN Happy Hour returned in September with the theme of “Brachycephalic breeds – the best approach”.
This month saw the return of RVN and brachycephalic campaigner Lacey Pitcher in our lead interview slot to answer delegates’ questions on how to support clients with brachycelphalic pets and more.
Our panel discussion saw Lacey joined by blogger, vlogger and former Peke owner Jane Davidson (JaneRVN), and Happy Hour newbie Polly May Mewse. Known on Instagram as The Brachy Nurse, Polly is a consultant at Animal Trust and brachycephalic breed advocate.