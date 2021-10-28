28 Oct 2021
VN Times Podcast, Ep 24: Happy Hour 10 – the future of veterinary nursing
To celebrate the first anniversary of VN Happy Hour, we were joined by BVNA stalwarts Alex Taylor, Jo Oakden and Lyndsay Hughes, to discuss the future of veterinary nursing.
Have you ever wondered what the role of the vet nurse will look like in the years ahead?
Have you thought about how the current shortages of veterinary surgeons could be eased by the skills of vet nurses if you were allowed to do more? Or what future training requirements will be like for vet nurses?
October’s VN Happy Hour looked at these and other topics affecting vet nurses as we focused on the future of veterinary nursing with BVNA president Alex Taylor, BVNA senior-vice president Jo Oakden and BVNA council member Lyndsay Hughes.
This month’s VN Happy Hour was extra special, as it was the one year anniversary of the launch of our VN power hour! When we launched VN Happy Hour we wanted to create an event which provided not only networking opportunities and thought-provoking discussions but also fun and laughter.