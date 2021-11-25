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25 Nov 2021

VN Times Podcast, Ep 25: Happy Hour 11 – obesity and nutrition

VN Happy Hour returned on 25 November for a look at obesity and nutrition in companion animals.

James Westgate, Rachael Buzzel

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VN Times Podcast, Ep 25: Happy Hour 11 – obesity and nutrition

VN Happy Hour returned on 25 November for a look at obesity and nutrition in companion animals.

Hosts Rachael and James were joined by Nicola Lakeman, a well known and very highly respected veterinary nurse with expertise in the fields of nutrition and nursing clinics, as well as Royal Canin Weight Management Clinic Nurse Georgia Woods-Lee and NutritionRVN.com founder Jessica Joosse.