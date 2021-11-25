25 Nov 2021
VN Times Podcast, Ep 25: Happy Hour 11 – obesity and nutrition
VN Happy Hour returned on 25 November for a look at obesity and nutrition in companion animals.
VN Happy Hour returned on 25 November for a look at obesity and nutrition in companion animals.
Hosts Rachael and James were joined by Nicola Lakeman, a well known and very highly respected veterinary nurse with expertise in the fields of nutrition and nursing clinics, as well as Royal Canin Weight Management Clinic Nurse Georgia Woods-Lee and NutritionRVN.com founder Jessica Joosse.