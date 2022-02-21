21 Feb 2022
VN Times Podcast, Ep 26: One health – shaping the future of both human and animal medicine, with Laura Edwards
Laura Edwards discusses the Veterinary Critical Care Nurses region of the British Association of Critical Care Nurses, which offers a unique opportunity for RVNs to become part of the one health approach to education and research.
LAURA EDWARDS BA, RVN, AFHEA
VN Times editor Rachael Buzzel is joined by RVN and chair of the Veterinary Critical Care Nurses (VCCN) region of the British Association of Critical Care Nurses (BACCN), Laura Edwards.
Laura shares with us plans for the coming year, and explains how the collaboration between human and animal nurses can open the doors to incredible opportunities and possibilities for both professions.
Laura Edwards BA, RVN, AFHEA
Laura has worked for the Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies at The University of Edinburgh since 2011. She started her career as an animal care assistant and then qualified as an RVN in 2017. She started working as a veterinary nursing lecturer at Scotland’s Rural University College in 2019. This move to teaching has been instrumental in focusing her efforts on RVN progression and retention within the sector.
Having worked with and been taught by some of the most inspiring, ambitious, and knowledgeable nurses, Laura has spent the past three years trying to find ways to lift the RVN profile.
In 2021, Laura created the VCCN region within the BACCN and became chair in September 2021.