24 Feb 2022
VN Happy Hour returned in February for a discussion on dog breeding and good breed health.
Join us for February’s Happy Hour as we discuss dog breeding, as well as highlighting good breed health – the VN’s role in education and the pre-purchase journey (consults, campaigns, social media etc).
Our amazing panellists for this month’s VN Happy Hour, which took place on 24 February, were:
KATHRYNE WRIGLEY (lead interview)
Kathryne has a keen interest in canine reproduction and completed her dog breeding diploma in 2010. She is a The Kennel Club (KC) Assured Breeder and breed health coordinator for Gordon setters.
In practice, Kathryne is keen to promote responsible breeding and enjoys supporting novice breeders. She has run successful antenatal clinics and, as a trained pregnancy scanner, believes she is in a position to advise and support breeders throughout the breeding process.
LACEY PITCHER
Lacey is passionate about public education and communication. She has worked alongside rescue for a number of years and has a particular interest in brachycephalic breeds given their increased welfare needs.
CHLOE MACKINTOSH
Chloe Mackintosh is head veterinary nurse at PDSA Romford, and has a passion for all things charity and shelter medicine. Chloe enjoys educating owners on preventive medicine, as well as the responsibility of maintaining breed standard health. She will be starting a Masters in molecular biology in September.