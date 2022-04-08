8 Apr 2022
RVN Lacey Pitcher describes herself as "a vet nurse following her bliss wherever it may lead” and a “campaigner of brachycephalic welfare and of wellness in practice".
Lacey Pitcher RVN
Lacey Pitcher tells us all about her new role at the RCVS as part of the Mind Matters Initiative (MMI) team, how the role aligns with her core values and allows her to continue working in practice as a locum RVN.
Lacey shares how she balances these two roles, and offers her thoughts on well-being within the profession, as well as her top tips for looking after your own mental health.
Lacey is a registered veterinary nurse originally based in South Wales, who has worked throughout the UK utilising her qualification in a variety of roles. She is passionate about public education and communication, firmly believing in building bigger tables and not bigger walls.
Lacey has worked alongside rescue for a number of years and has a particular interest in brachycephalic breeds, given their increased welfare needs.
Lacey still works out-of-hours in emergency care, alongside her role at the RCVS.