28 Apr 2022
VN Times Podcast, Ep 29: Happy Hour 13 – finding your nursing niche
How can developing a nursing specialism enhance your clinical career? The VN Times VN Happy Hour panel returned in April to discuss this very topic and offer their advice.
The VN Times VN Happy Hour broadcast on 28 April 2022, entitled “Finding your nursing niche”, looked at how developing a nursing specialism can enhance your clinical career.
Guests this month included Emma Gerrard, a specialist staff theatre nurse at a not-for-profit community interest practice and the first VN to hold an officer position for the BSAVA when she was elected regional chairperson and council representative for the Cymru/Wales region.
April’s VN Happy Hour also saw the return of Jack Pye, who discussed his nursing niche in the world of diagnostic imaging, as well as his latest career development as a much sought-after provider of in-house and online ultrasonography CPD.
Abi Edis rounded up April’s exciting panel. She qualified as a nurse in 2010 and, after three years, pursued her career with exotic medicine. Abi has worked as an exotic species veterinary nurse at the RVC’s Beaumont Sainsbury Animal Hospital for more than eight years, has lectured at both national and international conferences, and enjoys clinical research in practice.