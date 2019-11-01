1 Nov 2019
VN Times Podcast, Ep 3: Ellie West talks sustainability
Ellie West of Davies Veterinary Specialists discusses why sustainability is critical to global health care and how the veterinary profession can play its part.
Ellie West.
Almost 90% of BVA members think vets should play a more active role in the sustainable agriculture agenda, so this year’s BVA Congress – being hosted by London Vet Show – will open by discussing ways to “green the profession”.
Ahead of the show, Ellie West of Davies Veterinary Specialists – who will be taking part in the session – discusses why sustainability is critical to global health care and how the veterinary profession can play its part.
Davies Veterinary Specialists has a strong sustainability ethos, having formed a “green group” in 2017 in response to staff interest in being more environmentally friendly at work. It has since worked with Investors in the Environment (IIE) to enhance its green credentials and achieved Green level accreditation in September.
Miss West graduated from the University of Cambridge in 2003 and worked first as an intern in a private referral practice, then as a general practitioner in a first opinion clinic.
She has been an anaesthetist since 2006; first as an intern at University College Dublin, then as a clinician-teacher at the University of Liverpool and now as a clinical anaesthetist at Davies. She is a European and RCVS-recognised specialist in veterinary anaesthesia and analgesia.
Miss West is the sustainability lead at Davies and achieved a Best Green Champion Award from IIE earlier this year.