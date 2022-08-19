19 Aug 2022
VN Times Podcast, Ep 30: Nicola Lakeman on resilience and BVNA Congress
RVN Nicola Lakeman talks to <em>Congress Times</em> editor Tom Jackson about her career and previews her BVNA Congress keynote speech on the topic of “Building Resilience”.
Nicola Lakeman MSc, BSc(Hons), RVN, CertSAN, CertVNECC, VTS(Nutrition)
RVN Nicola Lakeman is the keynote speaker at BVNA Congress 2022 – and her lecture will give an insight into how resilience has played a part in her career.
Ahead of congress, Ms Lakeman joined us to share her excitement for the event and discuss how she hopes delegates will be able to relate to her experiences.
“Building resilience” is the headline theme of congress, which takes place at Telford International Centre from 7 to 9 October. To learn more about this year’s event, look out for your copy of BVNA Congress Times, being mailed with September’s VN Times.
Nicola Lakeman MSc, BSc(Hons), RVN, CertSAN, CertVNECC, VTS(Nutrition)
Nicola worked as the head medical nurse at Plymouth Veterinary Group for 20 years. She is now nutrition manager for IVC Evidensia.
Nicola graduated from Hartpury College with an honours degree in equine science and qualified as a veterinary nurse in 2002. She has written for many veterinary publications and textbooks, and is the editor of Aspinall’s Complete Textbook of Veterinary Nursing and consultant editor for The Veterinary Nurse.
Nicola has recently gained a Master’s degree in Advanced Veterinary Nursing with the University of Glasgow.