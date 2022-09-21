21 Sept 2022
Jack Pye joins Rachael to discuss his love for ultrasonography; from the lightbulb moment to speaking at BVNA Congress and now offering CPD in practices all around the country.
Jack Pye RVN
This month, VN Times editor Rachael Buzzel is joined by locum RVN Jack Pye, who specialises in emergency and critical care and has a passion for ultrasonography.
Jack is also a member of BVNA council, sits on the VN Times editorial board, and is a regular guest, contributor and official quizmaster on VN Happy Hour.
Jack began his career in first opinion practice where he developed a passion for progression. He is currently a locum RVN and undertaking his certificate in emergency and critical care.
Jack’s specialist interests are ultrasonography and ECC, and he enjoys sharing his experiences and new learnings by engaging with others on his social media platforms (@pye_rvn), with the hope of encouraging and supporting others’ professional development.
Jack has started providing in-house CPD on ultrasonography and enjoys supporting others in this area of diagnostic imaging.