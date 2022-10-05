5 Oct 2022

VN Times Podcast, Ep 33: Happy Hour 14 – Know your worth / are VNs paid enough?

Given the current cost-of-living crisis, this timely edition is definitely not just for the vet nurses among you – there are financial tips relevant to all, no matter what your job title may be…

James Westgate, Rachael Buzzel Job Title Share

VN Times Podcast, Ep 33: Happy Hour 14 – Know your worth / are VNs paid enough?