5 Oct 2022
VN Times Podcast, Ep 33: Happy Hour 14 – Know your worth / are VNs paid enough?
Given the current cost-of-living crisis, this timely edition is definitely not just for the vet nurses among you – there are financial tips relevant to all, no matter what your job title may be…
VN Times Podcast, Ep 33: Happy Hour 14 – Know your worth / are VNs paid enough?
After a bit of a break, regular hosts Rachael Buzzel and James Westgate hit the ground running with a Medivet sponsored episode titled “Know your worth – are VNs paid enough? How to gain confidence when talking about money”.
Our lead interview featured BVNA council member Lyndsay Hughes, who spearheads a nursing network within XLVets and believes empowering nurses will lead to improved confidence in them being able to achieve all that they want to within their roles.
Joining her in our panel discussion were VMG senior vice-president and WSAVA executive director Rich Casey, and financial advisor Ruth Downs, who uses her knowledge to help simplify finance for others.
Sponsored by Medivet
This episode originally took place at 8pm on 29 September 2022.