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21 Oct 2022

VN Times Podcast, Ep 34: Nikki McLeod on firework fears

As fireworks season approaches, RVN Nikki McLeod joins VN Times editor Rachael Buzzel to advise on how practices can support pet owners and their pets through this unsettling time and why vet nurses are perfectly placed to do this.

Nikki McLeod, Rachael Buzzel

Job Title
VN Times Podcast, Ep 34: Nikki McLeod on firework fears

Nikki McLeod RVN

NIKKI McLEOD BSc(Hons) RVN, ISFM CertFN and AdvCertFB

Nikki – a self-confessed “crazy cat lady” and “study geek” – has been an RVN since 2000. She is a cat advocate and consulting nurse for a small animal practice in Fife, and is studying for multiple certificates.

Not satisfied with gaining her first undergraduate degree at 50, she is now going on to study clinical animal behaviour at The University of Edinburgh, with a view to becoming a practice-based clinical animal behaviourist.

She will also be joining BVNA council and serving a three-year term in October.