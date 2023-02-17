17 Feb 2023
VN Times Podcast, Ep 35: Rachel Pilling on mental health and ‘self-kindness’
VN Times talks to RVN Rachel Pilling – AKA The Veterinary Coach – who wants to help others discover their own potential and to show that anything is achievable with the right mindset.
Rachel Pilling RVN
RVN and clinical tutor in veterinary nursing at Myerscough College Rachel Pilling has always had a passion for well-being and is a strong advocate in supporting mental health of veterinary professionals.
Having always wanted to become a wellness coach, the time never seemed to be right. However, a devastating diagnosis for Rachel paved the way to building a new business to help others look after their mental health and learn lessons in “self kindness”.
RACHEL PILLING RVN, FDScZRM, IQA
Rachel always pursued a career working with animals – from horses at her local riding school to an animal keeper at a safari park for eight years, followed by the journey to becoming a qualified veterinary nurse.
After the birth of her daughter Meghan, Rachel moved into a more supportive role as a clinical tutor of veterinary nursing at Myerscough College, alongside locum work as an RVN.
When Rachel returned to practice after a year of maternity leave, she noticed a difference in her confidence and looked at ways to build this back up, which was difficult while working part-time hours.
Following a diagnosis of invasive ductal carcinoma in August 2022, Rachel was given the push to complete an accredited diploma in life coaching in October 2022 and decided to set up her own coaching business, with a focus on improving positivity and mental well-being within the veterinary profession. She wants to help others discover their own potential and to show that anything is achievable with the right mindset.
Rachel is in the early stages of developing her business, but is very excited to see where it will lead and the impact that it will have on professionals working within the veterinary sector.
For business updates, follow Rachel on Instagram at @the_veterinary_coach