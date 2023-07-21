21 Jul 2023

VN Times Podcast, Ep 39: Nursing the cardiology patient, with Charlotte Pace

“I would say to all nurses: practice on your patients that don’t have heart failure, so that then when it comes to doing a blood pressure on a patient that is in heart failure, you know exactly what you’re doing.”

Charlotte Pace Job Title Share

BVNA President (2022-2023) Charlotte Pace.