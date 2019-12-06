6 Dec 2019
This month, former VN Times editor Holly Kernot speaks to Flick Caldwell, who, in the August 2019 issue of the magazine, shared her experience of working as an RVN, despite suffering with a condition that causes chronic pain.
Here, Flick talks more about her condition and the symptoms that affect her everyday life, and how she copes, as well as how she hopes to help and support other VNs suffering with disabilities.
Despite being in constant chronic pain due to a rare hereditary disability, RVN Flick Caldwell refuses to let it get in the way of her career, or her plans for the future.
In “The Consult: Flick Caldwell”, the advanced referral nurse explains how she stays strong in the face of adversity, how her support network helps her through, and why disabled people should never give up on their dreams.