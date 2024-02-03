3 Feb 2024
VN Times Podcast, Ep 43: Veterinary nursing – falling back in love with medicine
“It's taken me a long time to get where I want to be – because you don’t just fall into it; it's not that easy. But all my experiences along the way have set me up, ready for this, and I can now go to work and enjoy my job, I can just love it, and it’s my place and it’s my time to just be me!”
In this episode, VN Times editor Lacey Pitcher welcomes experienced RVN Helen Harris to discuss squiggly careers and falling back in love with veterinary nursing.
Helen’s career has been varied including GP, charity and shelter medicine and now, zoo nursing.
Helen discusses starting out as a veterinary nurse and how her various workplaces have shaped not only her career, but her outlook on animal welfare and veterinary medicine.
HELEN HARRIS RVN, DipVNZS, BSc(Hons)
Helen qualified in 2010 from Harper Adams University College in Shropshire. She has since worked for various practices and charities, but her passion has always been exotic and zoo animals.
Halen has been involved with some exotic species in general practice, but began her dream job in September 2022, working for the Bristol Zoological Society’s veterinary department, where she says she “loves every minute”