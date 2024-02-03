3 Feb 2024

VN Times Podcast, Ep 43: Veterinary nursing – falling back in love with medicine

“It's taken me a long time to get where I want to be – because you don’t just fall into it; it's not that easy. But all my experiences along the way have set me up, ready for this, and I can now go to work and enjoy my job, I can just love it, and it’s my place and it’s my time to just be me!”

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