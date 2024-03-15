15 Mar 2024
“Success can come in different ways. I wasn’t successful as a head nurse, but it didn’t stop me being successful somewhere else. It's not a measure of who you are – that’s not your top potential – it’s just where you are right there. It’s not a reason to quit!”
In this episode, VN Times editor Lacey Pitcher welcomes experienced RVN Sara Ho-Le to discuss training, leadership and peer mentoring.
Sara’s career has been varied and her passion for emergency and critical care has seen her travel to the other side of the world.
In this VN Times Podcast, she discusses utilising her career passport to nurse down under and how mentor nurses have shaped her career…
Sara completed her veterinary nursing diploma after passing the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons (RCVS) in 2011. After working in clinical practice for several years, Sara obtained RCVS clinical coach status and is passionate about the training and development of student veterinary nurses.
In 2018 Sara returned to study and completed the Certificate in Veterinary Nursing for Emergency and Critical Care (CertVNECC) through VetsNow Ltd. In 2022 Sara obtained the Veterinary Technician Specialist qualification in Emergency and Critical Care through the Academy of Veterinary Emergency and Critical Care Technicians and Nurses (AVECCTN).
Sara has worked in a variety of practices, including first opinion, specialist centres, university teaching hospitals, and not-for-profit organisations in the United Kingdom and Australia.
She currently works as the training and development coordinator at one of Melbourne’s largest veterinary hospitals. Sara’s professional interests include emergency and critical care nursing, disease pathophysiology, anaesthesia and analgesia, wound care, and in-clinic teaching and training.