15 Mar 2024

VN Times Podcast, Ep 44: Pivots and peer mentoring, with Sara Ho-Le

“Success can come in different ways. I wasn’t successful as a head nurse, but it didn’t stop me being successful somewhere else. It's not a measure of who you are – that’s not your top potential – it’s just where you are right there. It’s not a reason to quit!”

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