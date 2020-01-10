10 Jan 2020
Former editor Holly Kernot catches up with Jane Davidson, who chats about her career journey so far, becoming an author and embarking on a PhD looking at the history of the veterinary profession.
Jane Davidson.
2020 looks set to be another exciting year for RVN, blogger, author and lecturer Jane Davidson.
In the latest VN Times podcast she discusses getting lost in The British Library, reveals a desire to feature on the This Morning phone-in while recovering from spinal surgery, and explains why one might want to avoid putting personal possessions on the floor in carpeted changing rooms.
Jane RVN is a London and Kent based vet nurse who writes to educate and support vets, vet nurses and pet owners. She runs the award-winning online community #PlanetRVN.
Sharing stories is a universal desire in us all, and Jane uses blogs, vlogs and more to promote vet nursing, animal welfare and share the stories of those who need it.
Visit https://janervn.com/ for all things Jane Davidson.