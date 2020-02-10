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10 Feb 2020

VN Times Podcast, Ep 6: Helen Tottey on charging for nurse consults

RVN Helen Tottey joins <em>VN Times</em> editor Rachael Buzzel for a chat about what inspired her article on the topic of charging for nurse consults and to offer advice to VN colleagues who may be considering broaching the subject with their practice.

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Rachael Buzzel

Job Title
VN Times Podcast, Ep 6: Helen Tottey on charging for nurse consults

Helen Tottey.

Following fantastic social media feedback about her article “Charging for VN consults: will owners pay for services?”, RVN Helen Tottey joins VN Times editor Rachael Buzzel for a chat about what inspired her to tackle this important topic and to offer advice to VN colleagues who may be considering broaching the subject with their practice.

Helen qualified in 1996 and quickly realised clinical nursing was not for her, so she started a full time nurse consulting role in 1998.

Helen has enjoyed a varied career, including working as a Petplan rep, a trainer for Onswitch, and she also set up and ran her own veterinary practice for five years. Helen now works in the business support team for VetPartners, where she is able to help other nurses develop their nurse consulting roles.