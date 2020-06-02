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2 Jun 2020

VN Times Podcast, Ep 8: Helen Manning on coping with coronavirus

A huge advocate for the VN role, Helen takes some time during Vet Nurse Awareness Month to tell VN Times how her nursing team has helped take the drama out of the corona crisis.

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James Westgate

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VN Times Podcast, Ep 8: Helen Manning on coping with coronavirus

Helen Manning is an RVN with more than 20 years experience in a variety of different roles and practices settings.She has worked in industry as well as independent and corporate practices and is now practice manager and a partner at Swaffham Vets in Norfolk.